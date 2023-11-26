Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

