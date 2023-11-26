Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,847. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

