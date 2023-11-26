Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

FULC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULC stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

