Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
FULC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %
FULC stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.15.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
