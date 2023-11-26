G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0022

G999 (G999) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,301.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004954 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

