G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $784.75 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004888 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

