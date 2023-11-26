Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Gannett Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GCI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Gannett has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.02%.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,304,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,641,689.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 327.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 372.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,888 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 14.4% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 161.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 816,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

