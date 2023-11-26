Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 88.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $18.51 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 55.9% against the dollar.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.07022812 USD and is up 55.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

