Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $1.50 on Top Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $224.39 million and approximately $58,885.21 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.49860007 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $196,745.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

