George Weston (TSE:WN) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$187.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$177.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$193.50.

WN stock opened at C$163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$183.92. The stock has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$154.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$155.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

