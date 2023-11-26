GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Decreased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises about 16.3% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $754,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 465,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,451. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,189.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

