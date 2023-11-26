GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.45.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock worth $7,907,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

