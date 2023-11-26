goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$162.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$129.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$135.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.5822622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

