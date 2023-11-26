Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £114,234,778.35 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 2,233,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,115 ($63.99), for a total transaction of £114,234,778.35 ($142,918,526.65).

GDWN stock opened at GBX 5,160 ($64.56) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,184.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,781.32. Goodwin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,953.80 ($36.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,700 ($71.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,492.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

