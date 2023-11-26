Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 20,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.