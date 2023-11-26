Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

C traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,940,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592,430. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

