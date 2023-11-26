Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.87 and a 52-week high of $293.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.63.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

