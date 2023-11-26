Guess? (NYSE:GES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Guess? stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

