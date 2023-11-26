Hartree Partners LP Makes New $10.21 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 5.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $180.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

