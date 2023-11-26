Hartree Partners LP Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 97,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 2,172,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,780. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

