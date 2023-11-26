HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Cut by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.18. The stock had a trading volume of 435,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,746. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average is $265.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

