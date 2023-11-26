Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.30 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $41.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004962 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 166.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,255 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.555286 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06333234 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $36,315,265.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.