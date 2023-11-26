Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $39,397.67 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00009513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $130.40 million and $39,397.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.07 or 1.00023349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.57187439 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.