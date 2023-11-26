HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Million

HI (HI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $307,203.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,373.38 or 1.00024284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,192,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00069179 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $360,611.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

