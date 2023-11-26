Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 44.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,025 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

