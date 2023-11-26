Horizen Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $148.50 million and $5.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00027462 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00078479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,383,262 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

