Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 8.5% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 0.71% of Humana worth $395,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 27.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.26. 312,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.17 and its 200-day moving average is $484.87.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

