Ignite Planners LLC Buys 6,640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,292. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $443.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

