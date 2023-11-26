Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,636 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $101,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $111,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 28.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 574,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,620 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $540.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.