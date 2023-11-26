Ignite Planners LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,636 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 22,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

