ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $16.06 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,398,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $12,216,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.