indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

