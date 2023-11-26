IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $21,979.55 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

