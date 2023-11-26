Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

IR stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

