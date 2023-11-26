Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

