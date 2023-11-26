Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $89,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

