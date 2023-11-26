IOTA Price Reaches $0.18 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $534.26 million and $7.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.