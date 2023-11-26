iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

