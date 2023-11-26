iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $833,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,531.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,784,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $92.27. 4,125,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,457. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

