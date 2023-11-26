iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.44. 1,306,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.95. The company has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

