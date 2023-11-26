iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 1,516,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,844. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

