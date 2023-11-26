iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.89% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $72,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.