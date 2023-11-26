iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. 799,731 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

