iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Decreased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 5.3% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 726.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

