iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Decreased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 225,505 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

