Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 9th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

