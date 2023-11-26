JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.54. 3,496,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,191,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $443.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.