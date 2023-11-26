Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,059 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

