KeyCorp Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $245.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

