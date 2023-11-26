KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $509.61.

KLAC stock opened at $555.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.02. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

