Komodo Hits Market Cap of $35.03 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 1% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.03 million and $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00078545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.